The City of Greater Sudbury is alerting the community that a commercial television production will be setting of a fireworks display Thursday night.

The fireworks will be in the area of Côté Boulevard and Dupuis Drive in Hanmer.

They say there will be three short bursts of about one minute each, but inclement weather may delay

the fireworks to an alternate date.

Fire safety protocols will be in place, and intermittent traffic stops may be necessary at the intersection, the city notes.

Ontario's Stay-at-Home Order currently permits commercial film production under "rigorous health and safety

standards."