A 41-year-old Hanmer man was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography after police were alerted to his online actions.

Greater Sudbury Police said that in February 2019, two separate web sites reported that a Sudbury-area man was distributing child pornography by streaming it to other users of their web site.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in March, seizing all cell phones, computers and storage devices.

Evidence of child pornography was located during an initial forensic preview, police said.

The investigations were assisted by the U.S.-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

The accused attended bail court on March 7 and 8 to answer to the charges. He was released on a recognizance of bail with a number of conditions.

His next court appearance is March 22.