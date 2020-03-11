We've heard the message, repeatedly: Wash your hands.

But for some people, washing their hands can be a problem because it can be related to a mental health issue, like obsessive compulsive disorder or OCD.

"It's a very serious anxiety disorder that we see in children, teenagers and adults," said Sudbury psychotherapist Annie Pelletier.

"It doesn't really discriminate when it comes to age. And there's different types [such as] hoarding, intrusive thoughts and obsessions around germs. "

Many who suffer with these obsessions turn to ritual behaviours to cope, she noted.

Even something as simple as touching a door handle can occupy several minutes — to hours — of handwashing or cleaning to "eliminate that risk of germs."

The constant message from public health officials to wash our hands can have a profound impact on someone with OCD.

"It can be kind of like living with this hell. It just occupies your mind all the time," Pelletier said.

"So when you see that message, it confirms that message that you already had going through a loop in your brain. So hearing it reinforces it. And then the compulsion part kicks ... 'I feel like I need to do something about this.'"

Pelletier says there are techniques people can use to calm anxieties, which can help.

"A lot of people who've been through therapy before [can] say, 'okay ... I have tools. I've talked to my therapist about this. Well let's go back to my treatment plan. Let's go back to using some of the strategies that I've used before."

How do you deal with calls for more handwashing if you have OCD and already wash your hands too much? We asked registered psychotherapist Annie Pelletier. She helps people with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 6:43

Mental health practitioners frequently use cognitive behavioral therapy, she added. This kind of therapy challenges a person's pattern of thinking.

"You want to challenge your thoughts. Have I done enough of what I can to keep myself safe? Is this an opinion or is it a fact? Am I making a wise decision about this? You want to use your knowledge, but also use your emotions when you're trying to [find a balance]."

For someone who is dealing with excessive handwashing and obsessive thinking for the first time, Pelletier says it's key to reach out for help.

"The big message is, let's not try to get through this on our own ... we need to reach out to someone. Tell a loved one ... or reach out to professionals. There's still a lot of help out there [even] from the comfort of your home. So it doesn't mean that you need to go through that extra stress of leaving your house. There's a lot of online services right now available for help."