Some businesses in Sudbury are joining together for a new initiative to raise money for The Inner City home — but it's not a holiday campaign.

The fundraiser will be an ongoing, long-term project, says Kyle Markus, owner of the Alibi Room in the city's downtown. Markus says he's gotten to know some of the people in the area who are experiencing homelessness, and felt he had to do something to help.

"I am a bar owner, I am not an expert on homelessness or addictions," he said.

"So I'm trying to use my skills to highlight the people who have the knowledge and skills in these particular areas, and help them to get the resources they need to do their jobs effectively."

He says he thinks the Inner City Home is a good organization because it works with lots of people, no matter their situation may be — and provides services like a food bank and addictions counselling.

"There's a lot more to addressing homelessness than just providing a home," he said.

Businesses involved in the "Hand Up Collective" project will offer regular promotions to raise money for the organization. Markus says even small monthly donations will add up, if several businesses join the effort.

He says he hopes to have 100 businesses on board by the end of next year.

So far, about 10 businesses have joined the collective.