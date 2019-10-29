Tina Senior's children are ready for Halloween. The costumes are made and her kids are excited about collecting candy.

But making sure both of her children can have a fun, safe holiday can be a challenge. Senior's youngest son Alex, who is 2-and-a-half, was born with a rare condition called Agenesis of the corpus callosum. He also has colpocephaly.

"So basically what that means is he's missing the part of his brain that allows the right and left half of his brain to communicate," she explained.

"He also has other deformities in his brain. He's visually impaired. He has seizures and he's developmentally delayed."

Despite that, Senior says Alex is a very happy boy.

"He's always laughing and being silly," she said. "He loves music and interacting with people."

When it comes to events like Halloween, Senior says mobility can be a challenge when getting Alex from door to door. He's currently pushed in a stroller as the family waits for a wheelchair for him.

Senior says events such as Halloween can be challenging for families with children with special needs. (Submitted by Tina Senior)

She says getting him to the door can be problematic when stairs are involved.

"You'd have to take him out of his stroller and carry him up the stairs," she said. "I'll gladly do that, but the 20th or 25th house, it slows everything down. It's a bit of a challenge to make sure everybody else has fun."

Senior adds some people get uncomfortable around children with special needs because they're not used to being around them.

"He acts a little differently than everybody else and he moves and appears a little different than everybody else," she said.

Alex admires his pumpkin for Halloween. (Submitted by Tina Senior)

"They don't want to say anything so they just make the exchange go quickly because they're uncomfortable with it. But if you just look and see that he's happy and he's enjoying whatever is happening at that moment, then just let him have that experience."

According to the city's Accessibility Advisory Panel, more than 400,000 children in Canada live with a disability or face barriers when taking part in activities, including trick or treating.

The panel offers the following suggestions to make Halloween more inclusive for all: