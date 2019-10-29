How to create a barrier-free Halloween for all
Tips from a family and accessibility panel to make Halloween fun for everybody
Tina Senior's children are ready for Halloween. The costumes are made and her kids are excited about collecting candy.
But making sure both of her children can have a fun, safe holiday can be a challenge. Senior's youngest son Alex, who is 2-and-a-half, was born with a rare condition called Agenesis of the corpus callosum. He also has colpocephaly.
"So basically what that means is he's missing the part of his brain that allows the right and left half of his brain to communicate," she explained.
"He also has other deformities in his brain. He's visually impaired. He has seizures and he's developmentally delayed."
Despite that, Senior says Alex is a very happy boy.
"He's always laughing and being silly," she said. "He loves music and interacting with people."
When it comes to events like Halloween, Senior says mobility can be a challenge when getting Alex from door to door. He's currently pushed in a stroller as the family waits for a wheelchair for him.
She says getting him to the door can be problematic when stairs are involved.
"You'd have to take him out of his stroller and carry him up the stairs," she said. "I'll gladly do that, but the 20th or 25th house, it slows everything down. It's a bit of a challenge to make sure everybody else has fun."
Senior adds some people get uncomfortable around children with special needs because they're not used to being around them.
"He acts a little differently than everybody else and he moves and appears a little different than everybody else," she said.
"They don't want to say anything so they just make the exchange go quickly because they're uncomfortable with it. But if you just look and see that he's happy and he's enjoying whatever is happening at that moment, then just let him have that experience."
According to the city's Accessibility Advisory Panel, more than 400,000 children in Canada live with a disability or face barriers when taking part in activities, including trick or treating.
The panel offers the following suggestions to make Halloween more inclusive for all:
- Make sure the entrance to the house is cleared and well lit.
- If there are steps, a long walk to the entrance or crowded conditions, meet trick-or-treaters in the driveway or at the garage doors.
- Keep pets away from the area.
- Avoid using strobe lights and machines or props that make loud noises.
- Have alternatives to candy on hand, such as stickers, markers or gift vouchers.
- Allow children to proceed at their own pace and in their own manner.
With files from Jessica Pope
