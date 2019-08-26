As the federal summer jobs program comes to an end for another year, employment Minister Patty Hajdu is visiting businesses that have hired summer employees.

"I like to stop by at various employers that are hiring Canada's summer students," she said. She quickly corrected herself by replacing "students" with "young people." The Liberal government expanded the program to all youth, not just students, in 2019.

Under the Liberal government, Canada's summer jobs program was doubled with 85,000 positions funded, Hajdu said.

The program helps organizations hire employees for the summer by covering all or part of their wages, up to 100 per cent for a non-profit, up to 50 per cent for a business.

Businesses must apply for the funding.

"It's a rigorous application process. They also have to, this year for the first time, demonstrate a mentorship plan, a growth plan," Hajdu said, "Many applicants are screened out because they don't have those components."

Christa Jetty has hired 12 summer employees since the federal summer jobs program began. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

Sudbury businesses, youth take advantage

Maya Brunet graduated from high school this year, and has been working at Jetty's Landscaping Supply. Part of her wage is covered by the summer jobs program.

Brunet says she's learned a lot this summer, from landscaping to managing business finances.

"A lot of other jobs I worked at don't really let you handle the money a lot because you're considered a kid," Brunet said. "But here I learned a lot about how to take accounts for different contracting companies...stuff like that."

"It's kind of business 101. It was really cool to learn a little bit more of the business aspect of it," she said.

She is the 12th summer employee Jetty's has hired, according to owner Christa Jetty. Of the 12, four are now full time employees at the business.

That's one of the great aspects of this program, according to Hajdu.

"The employer says, here's a young person that's interested in my sector. Also, now I've had an opportunity to get to know that person. I know their work ethic," She said, "So why not hire them?"