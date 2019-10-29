The Ontario government is making a push to eliminate red tape in the province.

The bill, called the Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, was introduced on Monday at Queen's Park.

If passed, the legislation would result in regulatory changes across a wide variety of areas, including the environment, agriculture, food safety, alcohol, mining, post-secondary education, insurance and many others.

But it's also loosening the rules for smaller businesses, like hairdressers and barbers.

In a document released highlighting the changes packed into the bill, the Ministry of Small Business says hairdressers are currently saddled by "burdens with no benefit," including having to keep a record of all clients and their phone numbers.

This comes as a surprise to some, including William Himsl, who owns The Refinery, a barber shop in downtown Sudbury. He says keeping track of your customers is just good business.

"I don't really see the issue in that," Himsl said. "I think it depends on the individual, but from a marketing point of view I think it should be done already. I mean if you want to increase your business and be able to market it correctly."

Himsl also said that as long as the rules are providing for clean and safe workspaces, then they are beneficial to keep on the books.

Several hairdressers interviewed by the CBC were either not aware of the tight requirements for keeping track of customers, or said keeping those records was just part of doing business in the industry.

Danielle Cote, a stylist at Hair Central in Sudbury, said keeping detailed records of her clients has "never been a problem."

"It's a normal part of the job to keep a record on your clients," she said. "You want that rapport with them and you want to make sure that you're doing the same thing they wanted the last time."

Brittany Macdonell, who also works at Hair Central, said acceptable rules in the industry should focus on customer safety. She said the public may be surprised at what lengths hairdressers already go to, especially when it comes to proper cleanliness.

"Just the amount of times that we really have to clean all of our tools and make sure that everything is properly sanitized," she said. "Because it's important to make sure that you aren't spreading, because infection control is obviously really important."

The legislation still needs to pass further readings at Queen's Park before it becomes law.