As Sudbury continues to be in the grey lockdown zone, it means personal services businesses, like hair salons are supposed to remain closed.

Not allowing salons to open legally has created an underground market across the city. That means not all hairdressers are following the rules, which is not sitting well with those who are.

"Although I've said I personally have not defied these lockdown rules, it is a thriving underground market in this city, as well as in other markets that are currently in lockdown," says Jerica Wentzell owner of Gingersnap Salon on Lasalle Boulevard.

"It's simply not as safe. It's much more safe under the controlled guidelines we have in our salon setting," she said.

Just recently, an interaction was captured on video between a Greater Sudbury bylaw officer and the owner of the Hanmer Shear Magic hair salon.

Sherry Dawson was fined $880 for opening during the lockdown.

She declined an interview with CBC News. But in the video, she states the closure infringed on her rights to obtain employment, to congregate, and to peacefully protest.

The city says this is the only fine bylaw officers have issued during the current lockdown.

'Answer is not in defiance'

When Wentzell's salon was open, she had a number of health and safety protocols in place to keep clients and staff safe from COVID-19 during an appointment. She says those will all be re-implemented once she is able to re-open once the lockdown lifts.

"I believe the answer is not in defiance, but in speaking logically and looking at the data. The data is not tracing my industry to outbreaks any more so than any other industry," she said.

Jerica Wentzell, seen here cutting a client's hair pre-COVID, owns Gingersnap Salon on Lasalle Blvd. The business remains closed while Sudbury remains under the grey zone lockdown. (Supplied by Jerica Wentzell)

Wentzell points out there have been very few outbreaks within the salon industry.

She feels owners and workers should not be punished, since they are able to implement strict health and safety protocols to keep clients safe.

"Ours is an industry that has already been very focused on sanitation. It's a part of our exam to be licensed," Wentzell said.

When Sudbury's most recent lockdown first began earlier this month, Wentzell wrote a letter to Premier Doug Ford, which she also sent to Public Health Sudbury and Districts and other local politicians.

"I was basically pleading my case as to why hair salons are one of the safer places to be at the moment, and why we should be able to operate with restrictions for safety in grey [zone lockdown]."

Wentzell has asked other salon owners and customers to send similar letters.

Sabrina Byrnes, owner of Alchemy on Lorne, is following public health orders to remain closed as part of the grey zone lockdown restrictions. (Jessica Pope/CBC Sudbury)

Sabrina Byrnes has sent a similar letter to the same recipients. Her salon, Alchemy on Lorne, remains closed.

Byrnes says she won't defy the orders, because that would affect her relationship with her clients.

"You only have one reputation. If I ever were to do something that would defy an order, I mean, I might as well pack it up," she said.

Byrnes says defying orders also opens an owner up to legal and safety risks that she's not willing to take.

"Public Health — they're our governing body. I have to uphold their regulations, their rules, without fail.

Instead of defying orders, Byrnes says she would rather see a change to the province's COVID-19 framework.

She wants to see a discussion between the health unit and owners to see if salons could somehow stay open safely under the grey zone lockdown.

Professionals 'should follow rules'

"I don't believe that we should be breaking the rules," says Deb Brouse, co-owner of Platinum Studio on Elm Street.

"We're a professional group of people, and for the ones that are cutting hair, it's disrespectful to us who are sitting there following the rules," she said.

"The salons that have a great reputation for customer service and professionalism and also for sanitation … they are actually all staying closed," Brouse said.

Brouse says she doesn't think hair salons should be closed during the grey zone lockdown.

"But I do believe that being a professional apprentice-type program we should follow the rules."