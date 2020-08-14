A Habitat for Humanity build underway in Sault Ste. Marie is the first of its kind for the organization in the area — a fully accessible home.

Tracy Poliquin will move into the home when it is completed later this year, along with her mother and her six-year-old daughter.

"It's very exciting and overwhelming at the same time," said Poliquin.

Poliquin and her family are currently living in a two-bedroom trailer, a set up she says is "very crowded, and there's no privacy." She also worries about the mobility of her mother now, and down the road.

Along with three bedrooms, the ground-level house will have doorways and hallways wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, an accessible shower, and an open concept living area.

"It's really nice to hear that some of the worrying about my two bedroom trailer [will be gone]," Poliquin said.

Tracy Poliquin lives with her mother and her six-year-old daughter. They expect to move into their new house later this year. (Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area )

Katie Blunt, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie and Area says the organization has received "quite a number" of applications from families requiring accessible homes.

"So there is certainly a demand for affordable housing and affordable home ownership that is accessible," Blunt said.

Pandemic impacts

Because of the pandemic, the organization has had to make some changes to how its houses are built.

It will be relying on contractors to do most of the work, rather than volunteers — because of physical distancing concerns.

Blunt says the cost is slightly higher, but she says some local contractors have donated time for the project. She also says the work is expected to be completed more quickly.

Poliquin should be able to move in by Christmas.