Adam Ball is used to seeing new people show up at Sudbury School of Fitness in January, eager to focus on being active for the new year.

"Whether people are enthusiastic about resolutions or not, there's still a bit of a reset feeling to January, so we do often get a bit of a spike in our increase for new membership," said Ball.

But with all fitness centres in Ontario closed as part of the province-wide lockdown, gym owners like Ball have to wait to see if that eagerness will hold over until gyms are back up and running.

In northern Ontario, the lockdown measures will continue until at least January 9.

'Wind out of your sails'

The last 10 months have been difficult, Ball says, with added work to ensure safety, alongside lower revenue. Ball says the lockdown announcement was disappointing.

"We were excited to be able to start the new year you know full throttle. And to have that happen it's kind of like it takes … the wind out of your sails," Ball said.

At the YMCA of northeastern Ontario, CEO Helen Francis says the lockdown didn't come as a complete surprise, and the Y had already decided not to open its registration period in December, in case new measures came into effect.

"So on the one hand we were ready, on the other hand of course it's disappointing. It's really hard for any kind of organization that offers this type of programing, whatever form of health and fitness it might be, for whatever age group, to keep having this kind of stop start," Francis said.

YMCA Northeastern Ontario CEO Helen Francis says the lockdown didn't come as a complete surprise. (Erik White/CBC )

Francis said during the pandemic, membership has been down to about 40 to 45 per cent of pre-COVID levels — and she isn't expecting that to change significantly any time soon.

"For us in terms of our own budgeting, we're anticipating that we still have relatively low membership numbers until that vaccine that we're all after is widely available and a good chunk of us have been able to take it," Francis said.

At Sudbury School of Fitness, Ball is getting ready to welcome people back to the gym after the lockdown ends. And he says he remains hopeful his business could still benefit from a new year's spike, even if it's a bit later.

"I imagine it will probably happen closer to February now," Ball said.

"I don't think people are going to rush anywhere after the lockdown is lifted, so that will probably be difficult for us and other businesses, but you know, hopefully it does happen in February and people feel more comfortable going out to businesses."