

Moosonee has a new gym and recreation centre thanks to help from Canada's largest health club company.

The community received a train load of equipment recently from GoodLife and now there are trainers in town this week helping out with the new facility.

Bryan Nahrgang, the town's recreation programmer, told CBC News the community was "ecstatic" to get the help.

He says residents have been asking for a long time for a nice, safe place to get fit and he hopes it will become a community hub.

"Not only does it just become a place for physical exercise, but a place that people will want to meet up and hang out and eventually, hopefully get out onto the equipment to better themselves as well."

Children at Moosonee Public School taking part in a workout demonstration. (supplied/Joe Laleune)

With the donation, Nahrgang says Moosonee now has a fully-equipped gym, including exercise machines, kettle bells and virtual classes.

He hopes the new centre will also become a place for young people to gather.

Nahrgang says anyone aged 12 to 16 will have their membership covered for free.

Rayden Solomon, a14-year-old Northern Lights Secondary School student, has some equipment in his house but nothing like what he will have access to at the gym.

"A place to get fit and work out is very exciting for youth around here because we don't have much like this," Solomon said.

Goodlife's Santiago Oseguera leads a fitness class a the Northern Lights High School while they wait for their new gym to be complete. (supplied/Larissa McCutcheon)

Joe Laleune is a personal trainer with GoodLife Fitness in Toronto.

He's just one member of a team made up of trainers from across the county who are in Moosonee for the week to share their knowledge. He says there is already plenty of interest from the community.

"I think it just takes a few people to come through the door and bring everyone along with them, and it will have a really long lasting impact. Especially as the youth get in."

Laleune says every community needs a nice safe place to get fit.

