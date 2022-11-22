Man dropped off at Sudbury, Ont., hospital with gunshot wounds

A man was dropped off at the Health Sciences North emergency department in Sudbury, Ont., on Monday night with gunshot wounds, police said.

In a news release, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said the man was dropped off at the hospital by another man, who immediately left the scene.

They arrived at the hospital in a red SUV.

Police said the 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds is from southern Ontario, and remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the police service's major crime unit are going over surveillance video and are canvassing the area near the hospital for more information.

Police said they do not yet know where the shooting happened.