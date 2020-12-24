A Sudbury woman and her siblings have set a new Guinness world record.

Ninety-seven-year-old Doreen Lewis is the oldest of 11 siblings, and their record is having the highest combined age of 12 living siblings.

Altogether, their ages add up to 1042 years and 315 days.

The siblings — nine sisters and three brothers — were all born to Michael and Cecilia D'Cruz in Karachi, Pakistan: Doreen (1923), Patrick (1925), Genevieve (1927), Joyce (1929), Ronnie (1930), Beryl (1932), Joe (1934), Francesca (1936), Althea (1938), Teresa (1940), Rosemarie (1943), and Eugenia (1945).

Lewis says the siblings were last all together in 2018. And they're still in regular contact.

"[We're] very, very close. We all say the rosary together every day on Zoom. We Facetime each other often as well," she said in an interview with Up North CBC guest host Jessica Pope.

The siblings are now spread across Canada, the United States and Switzerland. All combined, the siblings have 33 children.

Lewis says she alone has 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

The siblings set the world record on Dec. 15.