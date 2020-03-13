You could call this story a bit of a sugar rush.

The Gorham family, who operates the Northwest Fudge Factory in Levack, recently made a 530-pound nanaimo bar.

The bar measured eight feet long, 44 inches wide and three inches high. (about 2.5 meters long, 1 meter wide, 7.5 centimeters thick.)

Now the family is waiting to hear if their efforts will earn them a Guinness World Record.

Chantelle Gorham is one of the owners of the fudge factory.

She said her children Ella,10, and Austin, 5, played a big part in the creation of this gigantic dessert.

"Well we started with the form and we based it off the same weight we typically do fudge with," Gorham said. "So they are very similar. And we decided to make a form that was almost a 4 by 8 sheet because it had to be transported and weighed."

"And we poured it in three layers just like you would a regular Nanaimo bar."

Gorham said she got the idea of pouring the record-breaking bar when she discovered its connection to Canada.

"First and foremost, it's a very Canadian dessert that originated from Nanaimo B.C. in the 1960s," she said. "We just thought it would be a great Guinness addition and a nod to Canada."

The Gorham family poses behind their 500-pound Nanaimo bar, which they hope breaks the world record. (Supplied by Gorham Family)

Ella, 10, said she'd one day like to try her hand at making another giant bar.

"And my favourite part about it would probably be the swirling of the chocolate on top, ganache."

But before they can consider it a true Guiness record, there's a lengthy process, Gorham said. It could typically take 12 weeks.

"And to be honest, it took longer to do the paperwork to submit to Guinness than it did the actual records," she said. "So that'll be ready to go. Actually, tonight is our last witness statement and then we just sit with bated breath and wait."

The bar, she said, is mostly sold out, with the Science North cafeteria having pieces available, as well as the Northwest Trading Company at the intersection of Highway 6 and 17.