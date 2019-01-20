A Sudbury bakery owner is being honoured for her positive wedding cake reviews.

Justine Martin's bakery, Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop + Bar, made The Knot's 2019 best in weddings list. Her bakery is one of four winners in Ontario.

Martin says The Knot is one of the most popular wedding websites in North America.

"It's all about connecting brides and couples with local wedding vendors," she explained.

"They feature the best wedding vendors and they also feature tips and tricks for brides and couples."

How did she win? She says the contest is based on customer reviews posted on The Knot's website.

"It's awarded based on whoever has the highest ratings and the most ratings," she said.

Justine Martin, the owner of Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop + Bar, puts the finishing touches on a cake. (Supplied/Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop + Bar)

Martin says says similar themes come up in reviews left about her business.

"Typically, they mention our selection of goods because they're pretty unique," she said.

"Our flavours are not really standard. You can get anything from a vanilla cupcake to a French-basil cupcake, which is a champaign, lemon and basil."

She adds she also gets positive feedback on the design of her products, as well as the experience of shopping in her bakery.

Martin says her business offers cakes and cupcakes in a variety of flavours. (Supplied/Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop + Bar)

"I work really hard to not just sell a product or service but to craft an experience for our couples," she said.

"It all starts with coming in for a tasting, you get to try up to six of the flavours that you want and we'll sit down for a consult. I try to make it as easy as possible for them."

Martin says she started decorating cupcakes about four years ago.

"I did it out of my house, mostly for friends," she said.

Sudbury bakery Guilty Pleasures has been recognized by an international wedding planning website for excellence in baking. Justine Martin is the owner of Guilty Pleasures. She spoke about being recognized by the website The Knot with Radio-Canada's Patricia Sauzede. 6:35

"It started to grow pretty quickly. I ended up within a year of selling my first batch of cupcakes having to quit my job to do the baking full time."

She eventually won a contest through Downtown Sudbury called Win This Space.

"They covered my rent for almost a year in the space that I'm in now," she said.

"I opened last year on Valentine's Day in this location."