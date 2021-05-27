Cole Giffin says from an early age he'd mentally prepare for big soccer matches by going through an elaborate pre-game routine.

That included tying his shoes in a particular order (left before right) and focusing his thoughts while listening to Billy Joel's Only the Good Die Young.

"Then I would sit down at the field and kind of picture myself as if I was watching myself from the stands," he said. "I would picture myself making some key passes that I know I can make. To the point where I'm confident with where I want to take shots if I'm given the opportunity."

Giffin was 13 at the time, and said he never told anyone about how he visualized the games unfolding. He even continued the mental process when he captained Laurentian's varisty soccer team years later.

"Before the game, when we were watching the women play, I would see myself on the field moving around, I drowned everything else out, but could see myself moving around, making these key passes in these key plays."

As Giffin began studying sports psychology, he started making the connection between his process for getting himself game-ready, and the growing body of research studying the techniques athletes use to stay sharp and focused.

He's even brought the interest to another level: Giffin is two years into his PhD, focused on human kinetics and sports psychology.

Now, the approach is something he's brought to the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club as their new mental performance consultant.

Giffin will be meeting with GSSC players, free of charge, virtually.

"I'm going to be trying to help athletes and coaches with whatever problems they come to me with," Giffin said.

"There might be some athletes who are feeling the effects of COVID. They might be losing a little bit of motivation for soccer, especially because they haven't played competitively since 2019. I don't know what I'm going to do with a player until I kind of sit down with that player and talk about some of the issues that they're having."

A part of his philosophy relies on the idea that everything is context driven.

"So what works for one player and what works for another player are two different things because they're two different individuals," he said.

Giffin includes positive visualization and goal-setting for players, and also strategies for teams and coaches to get on the same page.

"I might also help bridge athletes and coaches and kind of create a team that's really communicative and has no problem communicating."

The mental aspect of the game will be especially important for players this year, as they grapple with the possibility of another pandemic-shortened season, if they take the field at all.

"I think what I offer is that we're going to be helping athletes grow in a way that they're not really used to," he said. "They might be able to grow physically with the help of a coach, but we're going to see, I think, a lot of really positive growth and encouragement."

It's an improvement that may eventually allow Sudbury's athletes to compete against teams from larger centres in southern Ontario, Giffin adds.

"I think we're going to create a really strong soccer-competitive community where we can go down to Toronto and play a Toronto team that has 30 times the population, 30 times the ability to kind of recruit really good athletes, and we're going to be able to play with them because we have that leg up mentally."