Sudbury police charge man with indecent act, uttering threats after Lorne Street incident
A 43-year-old man is in custody after threatening basketball players with a knife, exposing himself to jogger
Sudbury police say a 43-year-old man faces several charges after a string of incidents on Lorne Street Monday evening.
Police said they were called to a weapons complaint outside an establishment on Lorne Street. Prior to their arrival, the suspect exposed himself to a jogger on Lorne Street.
Soon after, the same man approached two people playing basketball on Logan Street. According to police, the man yelled at them, and when confronted by one of the players, pulled out a knife and threatened them.
The man then returned to the establishment, where he could be heard yelling at the two basketball players from across the street, while waving the knife.
When officers arrived on scene, the man was still yelling threats at the two people with the knife in his hand, then ran inside when officers approached.
They continued to communicate with the man through the door until the man exited the room unarmed, where he surrendered to police.
The man is expected to appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charges.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.