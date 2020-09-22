Sudbury police charge man with indecent act, uttering threats after Lorne Street incident

Sudbury police say a 43-year-old man faces several charges after a string of incidents on Lorne Street Monday evening.

Police said they were called to a weapons complaint outside an establishment on Lorne Street. Prior to their arrival, the suspect exposed himself to a jogger on Lorne Street.

Soon after, the same man approached two people playing basketball on Logan Street. According to police, the man yelled at them, and when confronted by one of the players, pulled out a knife and threatened them.

The man then returned to the establishment, where he could be heard yelling at the two basketball players from across the street, while waving the knife.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was still yelling threats at the two people with the knife in his hand, then ran inside when officers approached.

They continued to communicate with the man through the door until the man exited the room unarmed, where he surrendered to police.

The man is expected to appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charges.