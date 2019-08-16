A Sudbury group which supports victims of human trafficking, will be able to offer extra services to its clients due to some recent government funding.

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking received both provincial and federal money recently.

The group's founder says this means further counselling, education and peer support offered to victims and survivors.

Cristina Scarpellini is the founder and executive director of Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking, a Sudbury-based group which provides counselling, peer support to victims and survivors of human trafficking. (Supplied/Cristina Scarpellini)

"We will provide them with addiction counselling, as well as mental health and trauma counselling — that's one-on-one for them." said founder and executive director, Cristina Scarpellini.

"And there's no wait time which is great."

Scarpellini says Sudbury is considered a hub for human trafficking and there's a growing demand for services for those who manage to get out.

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking provides services across northern Ontario, and has helped individuals ranging in age from 12 to 30 years old.

"We are also going to be doing virtual survivor-led support groups," Scarpellini said.

"That is to empower the survivor, as well as the participants," she said.

There is also funding to set up peer support for survivors.

"Everybody that participates in these survivor led groups are provided with an honorarium. So that's a little incentive for them to want to participate," Scarpellini said. The group also provides counselling to survivors' families, to help make the transition back to their homes more successful.

Scarpellini is also thrilled that the government funding will allow the team to reach more survivors.

"We've been able to hire an Indigenous social worker, a public educator, as well as a project coordinator,"

She hopes that the education component will help the general public know what to look for if they suspect an individual is a victim of human trafficking.

"As a community, I feel that being informed of the red flags and the signs of human trafficking, and to know what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked, is extremely important," Scarpellini said.

"Because that could save a survivor's life."