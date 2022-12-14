Content
Sudbury·Audio

'You kind of feel like you let yourself down': grocery shopping in Sudbury in the age of inflation

The cost of food has been climbing for most of this year and experts predict that will continue in 2023. It's making for some nervous moments in the grocery store for shoppers in northern Ontario. 

Study shows the annual grocery bill for a family of four could climb by $1,000 next year

Erik White · CBC News ·
Edje Nwankwo points at a freezer full of frozen fish in a specialty Afro-Caribbean grocery store
Edje Nwankwo, 46, has watched grocery prices in Sudbury climb in recent months as she tries to get enough food for herself and her two children. (Erik White/CBC)

Edje Nwankwo tries not to get stressed out in Sudbury grocery stores these days.

But the 46-year-old recent refugee from Nigeria, who has lived in the northern Ontario city for the past three years, has watched the price of food climb steadily in the past few months. 

"If you have a budget, you're most likely not going to follow that budget. Because everything is two times what it used to be," she said.

"It's scary seeing prices that are going up. You just don't want to think about it."

Edje Nwankwo digs into her purse to pay for groceries at a checkout
Edje Nwankwo says she has a challenge making traditional Nigerian dishes for her children growing up in Canada with the rising cost of ingredients like palm oil and hot peppers. (Erik White/CBC )

Nwankwo, who is living off Ontario Works while studying to be a medical administrator, says some of the toughest moments are getting her children, aged five and nine, the food they want, while trying to also pay for the ingredients she needs for traditional Nigerian fare.

"It's very painful having to tell your kids 'Oh you can't have this much again,'" she said. 

Gail Sleep, 66, likes the challenges of finding deals, planning meals that she can cook for herself and trying to keep her grocery bill down.

"I think the most stressful part is when you go to cash and you see what the total is," said Sleep, who works at the Sudbury hospital. 

Gail Sleep, 66, lives alone in Sudbury and tries to keep her grocery costs down by looking for specials and cooking for herself. (Erik White/CBC)

"But if I buy things as reasonably as I can, I'm not as shocked at the total."

She sees more and more shoppers at the checkout being forced to put some items back. Having once lived on Ontario Works around the same time she was struggling with a cancer diagnosis, she knows how that feels.

"Well, you kind of feel like you let yourself down in some way. Like you've spent money somewhere else, like you put gas in the car and shouldn't have spent that much," said Sleep. 

A woman wearing winter clothes pushes a cart down a grocery store aisle
Experts say the cost of groceries is expected to continue to rise in 2023, bumping up another $1,000 for a family of four. (Erik White/CBC)

