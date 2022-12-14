'You kind of feel like you let yourself down': grocery shopping in Sudbury in the age of inflation
Study shows the annual grocery bill for a family of four could climb by $1,000 next year
Edje Nwankwo tries not to get stressed out in Sudbury grocery stores these days.
But the 46-year-old recent refugee from Nigeria, who has lived in the northern Ontario city for the past three years, has watched the price of food climb steadily in the past few months.
"If you have a budget, you're most likely not going to follow that budget. Because everything is two times what it used to be," she said.
"It's scary seeing prices that are going up. You just don't want to think about it."
Nwankwo, who is living off Ontario Works while studying to be a medical administrator, says some of the toughest moments are getting her children, aged five and nine, the food they want, while trying to also pay for the ingredients she needs for traditional Nigerian fare.
"It's very painful having to tell your kids 'Oh you can't have this much again,'" she said.
Gail Sleep, 66, likes the challenges of finding deals, planning meals that she can cook for herself and trying to keep her grocery bill down.
"I think the most stressful part is when you go to cash and you see what the total is," said Sleep, who works at the Sudbury hospital.
"But if I buy things as reasonably as I can, I'm not as shocked at the total."
She sees more and more shoppers at the checkout being forced to put some items back. Having once lived on Ontario Works around the same time she was struggling with a cancer diagnosis, she knows how that feels.
"Well, you kind of feel like you let yourself down in some way. Like you've spent money somewhere else, like you put gas in the car and shouldn't have spent that much," said Sleep.
