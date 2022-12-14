Edje Nwankwo tries not to get stressed out in Sudbury grocery stores these days.

But the 46-year-old recent refugee from Nigeria, who has lived in the northern Ontario city for the past three years, has watched the price of food climb steadily in the past few months.

"If you have a budget, you're most likely not going to follow that budget. Because everything is two times what it used to be," she said.

"It's scary seeing prices that are going up. You just don't want to think about it."

Edje Nwankwo says she has a challenge making traditional Nigerian dishes for her children growing up in Canada with the rising cost of ingredients like palm oil and hot peppers. (Erik White/CBC )

Nwankwo, who is living off Ontario Works while studying to be a medical administrator, says some of the toughest moments are getting her children, aged five and nine, the food they want, while trying to also pay for the ingredients she needs for traditional Nigerian fare.

"It's very painful having to tell your kids 'Oh you can't have this much again,'" she said.

Morning North 6:18 SOTS 2022 - 10 - Grocery shopping in the face of inflation: Edje Nwankwo For three years Edje Nwankwo has called Sudbury home, along with her two children, aged five and nine. And lately the 46-year-old has watched the cost of food take a bigger and bigger bite out of her monthly budget. The Nigerian refugee took the CBC's Erik White along on a recent shopping trip to a specialty Afro-Caribbean grocery store.

Gail Sleep, 66, likes the challenges of finding deals, planning meals that she can cook for herself and trying to keep her grocery bill down.

"I think the most stressful part is when you go to cash and you see what the total is," said Sleep, who works at the Sudbury hospital.

Gail Sleep, 66, lives alone in Sudbury and tries to keep her grocery costs down by looking for specials and cooking for herself. (Erik White/CBC)

"But if I buy things as reasonably as I can, I'm not as shocked at the total."

She sees more and more shoppers at the checkout being forced to put some items back. Having once lived on Ontario Works around the same time she was struggling with a cancer diagnosis, she knows how that feels.

"Well, you kind of feel like you let yourself down in some way. Like you've spent money somewhere else, like you put gas in the car and shouldn't have spent that much," said Sleep.

Morning North 4:39 SOTS 2022 - 08 - Grocery shopping in the face of inflation: Gail Sleep The 66-year-old Gail Sleep lives by herself in Sudbury, works in the food services department at the hospital and tries to have fun hunting for bargains to keep her food bill as low as it can be. But she knows how hard it can be. She let CBC reporter Erik White tag along with her on a recent trip to the grocery store.