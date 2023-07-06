Anti-poverty advocate in Sudbury, Ont. says he welcomes the new grocery rebate

Charles Tossell says he'll be able to eat a little healthier thanks to the new grocery rebate from the federal government.

Tossell is an anti-poverty advocate from Sudbury, Ont. who relies on a fixed income from the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) to get by.

"I'll definitely be using it to go towards the cost of the essentials such as groceries and so forth. and stocking up on essentials for next well things that are more costly for eating healthier," he said about the rebate.

Rebate payments are based on a person's net income for the 2021 tax year. Canadians without children are no longer eligible for the rebate if they earned more than $49,166 that year year, while families with four children continue to receive the payments until they earn more than $64,946.

A family with four children could receive up to $628 from the rebate, while a single person without children can get up to $234.

Tossell said it's been difficult for him to keep up with the rising cost of food, and especially healthy food.

Even an item like peanut butter is more expensive if he opts for the type without added sugar and preservatives.

While inflation in Canada has slowed down, the price of food has continued to rise at a rapid pace. In May, grocery prices were up almost nine per cent compared to the same period last year.

Dan Xilon, the executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank says he appreciates the new federal grocery rebate, but calls it a stop gap that doesn't address the core issues making life more unaffordable for Canadians. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Dan Xilon, executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank, said he expects the grocery rebate will reduce the number of people who use the food bank, at least for a couple of weeks.

While he said the rebate is appreciated, he added it does not address the core issues that have made basic necessities unaffordable for many Canadians.

"Food prices are still up and the cost of living is still up," Xilon said.

"Funds are limited. Almost everybody is suffering to some degree as far as maintaining the cost from their present dollars."