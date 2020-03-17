Getting a part time job can be a challenge for anyone, but that task for someone with a disability can be even more daunting.

However, a woman in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to help. Lisa Vezeau-Allen is the founder and board president of a new social enterprise called Grocer 4 Good.

"The main objective of the organization is to give skill development and paid employment to those persons that may have an autism spectrum disorder, other intellectual disabilities or those who have been chronically underemployed due to barriers," she said.

Vezeau-Allen, who is also a city councillor, says she's worked with vulnerable populations for the majority of her career. She also has a 16-year-old son on the spectrum so she recognized a gap in the system.

"While there's agencies such as Ontario disability support programs, March of Dimes, Ontario Works that are trying to get training and employment and placements for some of their clients, it's extremely difficult," she said.

"Basically, I was at a stage in my life and career where I could put time and energy into founding an organization."

Vezeau-Allen says the concept is simple: get these people out in the community, whether that means they keep working at the store or find other employment after gaining work experience.

"It's really about creating an environment for success," she said.

Her son, Aiden, is not working at the store but has the option to volunteer. Staff include a full-time program manager as well as 10 other staff members.

'Not just working at the grocery store'

She says it's rewarding to have the opportunity to provide gainful employment in the community.

"One of our participants, Robbie, he's 19, almost 20 and has never worked," she said.

"Just watching him shine makes everything worth it. It's really amazing."

Vezeau-Allen says the store works with other groups in the community to offer employees workshops, resume writing and offers support when they go to job fairs.

"It's not just working at the grocery store," she said. "It's going for a two-hour training session. It's getting out and doing some volunteering as well."

The grand opening of Grocer 4 Good was recently held, and she said a number of community members came out for the event.

"I guess that solidified that what we're doing is wanted and supported," she said. "People just really want us to succeed and it was just amazing."