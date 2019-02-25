Less than a year on the job, the Sudbury-based chief operating officer for Vale has left the company.

Employees of the mining giant were notified recently that Ricus Grimbeek is no longer heading up Vale's north Atlantic and Asian operations.

The native of South Africa was hired in May 2018 after a long career with other major mining companies around the world.

The company wouldn't comment on the reason for his departure.

In a statement Vale says that during his short tenure, Grimbeek "made a significant contribution to our business, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."