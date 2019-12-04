A longtime AIDS activist has been living with chronic pain for years.

Some of Gregory Maskwa's pain is caused by headaches and the neuropathy that makes his arms and feet feel like dead wood.

"Sometimes I think that there's a stigma about having pain where people can feel less than," said Maskwa.

He wanted to let his health care team know what his pain felt like, so he picked up a paintbrush.

His painting is now hanging in the waiting room at the chronic pain clinic in Sudbury's Health Sciences North.

"You can describe pain using adjectives . . . you can also describe pain visually," said Maskwa.

"It's also a state of mental health that is involved in the acceptance of pain and all the turmoil that it can cause with relationships, with the relationship with yourself and how you view yourself." he added. "There's a lot of big changes there."

Maskwa smiled from ear to ear when he talked about his painting being on display at Health Sciences North for the public to see.

He hopes that his self-portrait will inspire others to better describe their own pain to their health care providers.

"Pain is so unique and personal," said Maskwa.

Maskwa says the chronic pain clinic has been a turning point for him.

"I feel a lot stronger emotionally . . . and I have many more tools to deal with my pain," he said.

"I like that this clinic is open to non-traditional stuff like holistic approaches, mindfulness, and meditation that have worked for me very well."