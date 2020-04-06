Shopping for flowers and shrubs is a spring ritual for many — but the experience won't be the same this year, as COVID-19 is preventing people from shopping for plants in person.

In Sudbury, Southview Greenhouse Growers manager Martha Reid said they weren't sure what was going to happen when they started their seeding at the end of February.

"We're incredibly worried and and unsure whether or not we could stay open," she said.

"We have to maintain our crop here ... so if we couldn't stay open basically everything would die. We were frightened obviously with all of the Covid-19 stuff, and concerned with whether or not our staff would even want to come back if we were allowed to stay open. There was a lot of stuff up in the air."

They learned they could stay open just a couple of weeks ago, when the Ministry of Agriculture clarified crop production was an essential service. Flower production falls under that jurisdiction.

"So it wasn't clarified till then ... that we knew for sure that everything was gonna be okay going going forward in the spring."

Moving business online

The family-run business has been relying on a small staff on trying to get work done.

"Normally we would have more people working here," she said.

"I did an interview with a guy the other day and said, 'this will be a strange interview ... but I just got to make sure that you're adhering to what everybody else is supposed to be doing with social distancing and limiting the number of people you see ... because we can't bring people in if we if we think that they're not adhering to that.'"

Reid noted there are a couple of staff members who could come back, but their family members work in the health care system.

"If one of us gets sick, you have to close the whole thing down."

This year business will be moving online.

"We're implementing an online ordering and curbside pickup system ... and we're hoping to do a trial run toward the end of April," she said.

It will be similar to what grocery stores are doing.

"It's a completely different business model for us. But we know that we have to do it."

Reid says they'll be putting plenty of pictures on their website and on social media, which will hopefully help customers enjoy the visual aspect of shopping for plants.

A Sudbury greenhouse is setting up an online store ... which is a big departure from their usual business model. With the coronavirus pandemic limiting people's ability to get out and shop, the small business is offering up items for sale on its website, with pickup and delivery options available. (Facebook/Southview Greenhouse Growers)

As far as sales go for the upcoming growing season in Sudbury, Reid says she's trying to remain optimistic.

"I really think that people are going to be around their houses all summer. They're not going to be traveling anywhere ... this isn't going to end any anytime soon. [People are] going to want to have a little bit of joy in [their lives]."

Several other growers in Sudbury are moving their greenhouse business online, including Freskiw's, Azilda Botanix and Holla's.





