GreenFirst to purchase 7 mills from Rayonier for $214M US
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. says it has struck a deal to buy six lumber mills in Ontario and Quebec and a newsprint mill in Kapuskasing, Ont., for about $214 million US from subsidiaries of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
The lumber mills are located in Chapleau, Cochrane, Hearst and Kapuskasing in Ontario and in Bearn and La Sarre in Quebec.
They say they have the capacity to produce 755 million board feet annually of lumber, wood chips and byproducts.
Itasca Capital Ltd., which bought a Kenora sawmill and related assets for $11.5 million last fall, changed its name to GreenFirst in January to better reflect its main business.
Incoming CEO Rick Doman is the founder of Montreal-based Eacom Timber Corp., which owns sawmills and other forest products operations in eastern Canada.
"As we have done previously with Eacom on the carve-out of sawmill assets of Domtar, our experienced team looks forward to working with the dedicated employees of [Rayonier] to optimize the sawmill assets with a singular focus on maximizing lumber production," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?