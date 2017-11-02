Green retrofits lead to $2.6M in savings for city of Greater Sudbury over 10 years

The city of Greater Sudbury's green retrofits over the last 10 years have resulted in more than $2.6 million in savings, according to an engineer with the city.

Ontario's Green Energy Act requires municipalities to track the energy consumption, size, age and usage plans of each building they own. Since 2012, the City of Greater Sudbury has tracked these numbers for its more than 600 buildings.

Sajeev Shivshankaran, the city's energy and facilities engineer, said any new projects and renovations must also make efforts to meet net-zero emissions. Those are when a building either does not emit any greenhouse gases, or has projects in place to offset its emissions (such as green spaces with trees).

The latest of these projects is the Junction East project, which will become the first net-zero building owned by the city.

The building will use solar panels, geothermal heating and upgrades such as triple-pane windows to both produce its own energy and cut back on what it uses.

"It's important because buildings consume and emit a tremendous amount of energy and carbon dioxide when they're burning fossil fuels," Nicola Casciato, an architect behind the project with Toronto-based WZMH Architects, told CBC News.

While green buildings cost less to operate, the technologies needed to get to net-zero cost more upfront. The Junction East project, which will be the future home of the Greater Sudbury Public Library's main branch, the Art Gallery of Sudbury and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association, is budgeted at $98.5 million.

The proposed Junction East project would become the first net-zero building owned by the city of Greater Sudbury. (City of Greater Sudbury)

Shivshankaran said different green technologies take different amounts of time to pay for themselves.

While the plans for the Junction East project aren't finalized, he said it should take around 15 years for its green technologies to pay for themselves.

Solar panels have among the fastest return on investment, and take seven or eight years to cover their cost, he said.

The city currently has two buildings with solar panels on their roofs: Pioneer Manor and the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex.

The city upgraded both buildings in 2015, and they each produce around 245 kilowatts of electricity.

Shivshankaran said that offsets around 15 per cent of their energy usage.

"This also translates into electricity used for 518 homes," he said.

But Shivshankaran said the payback period for triple-pane windows can take 30 to 55 years, depending on a number of factors, including the size of the windows.

Electric vehicles have also been a way for the city to cut back on emissions.

Shivshankaran said the city currently has 11 electric vehicles and has six more on order. There are also plans to get an electric ice resurfacer for the city's arenas.

"With the EVs in our fleet, we are offsetting fuel costs of $30,000 approximately," he said.

Net-zero by 2050

In May 2019 Sudbury city council declared a climate emergency and made a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Any new construction has to be in line with the council directive and ambitions for design to be net-zero by 2050," Shivshankaran said.

"We are also continuously striving to find new venues and obtain grants for these projects."