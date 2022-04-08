Young referees with Northern Ontario Hockey Association now sporting green armbands

About a third of the referees with the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) are under the age of 18 and are now sporting green armbands while they officiate games.

The armbands are meant to show that the official is a minor. It's meant to help reduce harassment and abuse from coaches and spectators.

"It'll make them think twice about who they're yelling at or who they're harassing and abusing," said Adam Morell, officiating program coordinator.

Morell started officiating hockey games at the age of 17.

"The abuse is there, but as you grow into [officiating games] you kind of learn to block it out," he said.

"Definitely in the first couple of years it was nerve-racking having people yell at you or get angry with you."

Now when Morell officiates he said he doesn't even pay attention to angry yelling from the stands or the benches. He's glad younger officials will have an added layer of protection to feel more comfortable while working on the ice.

About one-third of the 450 officials working within the Northern Ontario Hockey Association are between the ages of 14 to 18. There are usually anywhere from two to four officials on the ice for games.

Jason Marchand is executive director of the Northern Ontario Hockey Association. (Radio-Canada/Screenshot)

"In the end we're showing that we take abuse seriously," said Jason Marchand, executive director.

"We take [harassment and abuse] seriously regardless of the age of officials, but at the same time just kind of further emphasizing that these officials under the age of 18 have very little experience. They're still learning, and we're working to support them through the process," he added.

Marchand said in the past, new officials would only stay about two or three years before leaving because of harassment and abuse from coaches and spectators.

"Abuse is one of the main reasons officials have left," Marchand said.

The Northern Ontario Hockey Association has about 150 officials who are under the age of 18. All must now wear a green armband while working to officiate games. (Submitted by Jason Marchand)

He hopes the green armband initiative will help improve the working environment for young referees.

Regardless of which official is abused or harassed, suspension penalties are now doubled for verbal abuse of an official, if there is a green armband official on the ice.