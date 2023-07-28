City of Greater Sudbury fined $150K for worker's death last year

The City of Greater Sudbury was fined $150,000 for a worker's death on May 6, 2022, according to a court bulletin.

The Ontario Court of Justice also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge under the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge goes to a provincial government fund to support victims of crime.

The worker went to a City of Greater Sudbury worker appreciation breakfast the day they died.

After the breakfast their supervisor told them to return to the Levack public works depot where they could get a ride home. Their workday was done.

At the depot they told their colleague who dropped them off that they were going to remove the sand from a Wille municipal tractor before heading home.

The tractor had a rear-mounted sand spreader with a spinning auger to spread sand on sidewalks.

The worker died when they became entangled in the machinery because the sand hopper attached to the tractor had an unguarded opening.

There were no witnesses to the incident.

A court bulletin outlining the fine said the city failed to ensure the machine was equipped with a guard to prevent injuries or death.

At the time of the worker's death the city released a statement offering its deepest sympathies to their friends and family.

"We are heartbroken by this tragic loss," said city spokesperson Marie Litalien at the time.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and all those who knew and worked with the employee. Our immediate focus is on supporting the staff members closest to this employee."