Sudbury city staff are working to create a policy to allow the city to gain a portion of the profits from a local utility.

On Tuesday, a motion was put forward by councillors Mike Jakubo and Deb McIntosh that the city receive dividends from Greater Sudbury Utilities.

The motion states the issue was brought up at an audit committee meeting last month, noting that the dividend policy "remains outstanding" and recommended a policy be formalized.

The motion was passed that city have a closer look at the issue and develop a policy.

Wendy Watson, the director of communications at Greater Sudbury Utilities says she agrees a policy should be developed.

"It was very clearly written in the agreement in 2004 and for whatever reason, four councils, four boards, figured they had a good working relationship and they never pushed the issue," she said.

But Watson says since then, the city has benefited even though no formal dividend policy is in place.

"All that time, we have indeed been paying money to the city," she said.

"It just hasn't been based on a formal dividend policy."

Watson says the utility makes money, but adds it reinvests it back into infrastructure and savings for customers.

Wendy Watson is the director of communications for Sudbury Hydro. (Sophie Houle-Drapeau/Radio-Canada)

"We are not socking money away in some big pool. There is no great pile of money," she said.

"We're very respectful of the fact that the only source of cash comes from the people who pay the bills."

Watson says the utility is already passing on savings to customers, resulting in lower bills. As a result, she says Greater Sudbury Utilities is able to offer lower prices to its customers compared to other utilities.

"The cost of electricity … is the same no matter where you are in the province," she explained.

"So a Hydro One in a medium density [zone] is paying about 12 per cent more on their overall bill than a Sudbury Hydro electricity customer. That's purely based on the distribution rate. We already are giving the advantage to the Greater Sudbury hydro electricity customer."