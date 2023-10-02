Greater Sudbury woman honoured for 30 years of volunteering with Ontario SPCA

For the past 30 years, Lee Duguid has been fundraising to help animals in need.

Every year, she goes door to door and sits at businesses in communities around Greater Sudbury, Ont. collecting SPCA donations for the Sudbury and District Animal Centre.

That dedication has seen her raise over $145,000 for the organization over the 30 year span.

"I thought it would be a one-time thing but then I really enjoyed myself collecting, so I said 'oh I'll do one more year,'" said Duguid.

"But I never thought 30 years later I'd still be doing it."

Duguid, who is from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford, has been the top SPCA fundraiser in the province for 15 years.

The Ontario SPCA and the Sudbury and District Animal Centre presented Lee Duguid with a plaque on Sept. 28 and thanked her for 30 years of volunteering and fundraising for the SPCA. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

"What motivates me is to get as much money as I can for the animals and I've always gone back," said Duguid.

This summer between June and September, Duguid collected $15,433.25 for the Sudbury and District Animal Centre through the SPCA's Sweat for Pets challenge, surpassing her personal goal of raising at least $15,000.

"When I see the animals and I know they're in need, I know the bills have gone up, that encourages me to get more, as much as I can get for the animals," explained Duguid.

To honour her 30 years of volunteerism, the Ontario SPCA and the Sudbury and District Animal Centre presented Duguid with a plaque on September 28.

"It's pretty phenomenal the amount of dedication she has for the centre and the success of our animals, and we are just so thankful to have someone so dedicated that spends her time day in, day out fundraising for us," said Leah Earl, manager of the Sudbury and District Animal Centre.

"It's really close to her heart."

The Ontario SPCA and Sudbury and District Animal Centre honoured Chelmsford, Ont. resident Lee Duguid with a plaque for 30 years of collecting donations for the centre and SPCA. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

Duguid said she's proud of what she has accomplished, but being the top fundraiser for the SPCA in Ontario is something she doesn't really think about.

"I get what I get and I do what I do and how I do it, and it just works out the way that it is," said Duguid.

"It makes me feel good that I get what I get and I do it all for Sudbury, so I'm very proud of that."

After celebrating her 30 year volunteering milestone, Duguid said she will continue to fundraise for as long as she can.

She admits, however, that she is thinking about retiring from collecting donations at some point.

"It would break my heart to do it, but the day's going to come that I have to. I just don't know when."