The City of Greater Sudbury says several facilities are closed under new provincial restrictions.

Under the new rules, many outdoor recreational areas are closed, including skateboard and BMX parks, soccer and baseball fields, basketball and tennis courts, as well as parks amenities like outdoor fitness equipment and picnic tables.

City staff will monitor the use of these spaces and signs are being posted.

Playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, the Bell Park Boardwalk and other trails are open, however.

People are being asked to stay at least 2 metres away from others they don't live with, and to wear masks when physical distancing is difficult.

Indoor recreation facilities have been closed and libraries are offering contact-free curbside pickup.

"The situation in our province is dire and we need to pay attention. As a result, we're closing certain municipal facilities to be consistent with provincial requirements and to keep you safe," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger in a release.

"I implore you – please stay home. Please keep up the fight. Please don't give up now. Every single one of us has such an important role to play in protecting our neighbours, friends and families."

The city is also reminding residents that the following municipal service changes are still in place:

All municipal pools, arenas and fitness centres remain closed.

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres remain open for contactless curbside pickup. All returned materials will be disinfected or quarantined for an appropriate period of time before being recirculated. Library programs continue to be offered online.

Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services can contact the facility directly to discuss options, as many services are available online or via telephone. Residents should avoid all non-essential visits to Libraries and Citizen Service Centres.

Services at Tom Davies Square are available by appointment only. Residents should contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to make an appointment or discuss alternate service. Many services are available by telephone or online at www.greatersudbury.ca/eservices.

The service counter at the Recycling Centre remains closed and sale of Big Blues, kitchen collectors and backyard composters is temporarily suspended. For information on ordering blue boxes, green carts or bag tags, use the Waste Wise app, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/wastewise or contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca)

Household hazardous waste drop-off days are cancelled until the stay-at-home order has been lifted. The Toxic Taxi will continue to operate for contactless home collection of residential household hazardous waste. To make an appointment, residents can email toxictaxi@greatersudbury.ca or call 705-560-9019.

Landfill sites remain open with limited capacity. Reuse centres at landfill sites are closed. Residents should be prepared for longer than usual wait times. The City has set up a live camera at the Sudbury landfill site so that residents can see how busy it is before they make the trip. The live feed is available at www.greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream.

The GOVA downtown Transit Hub waiting area is open to the public with a maximum capacity of 25 people. Riders are reminded to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance. GOVA Transit monitors and manages passenger capacity on its routes on a daily basis to deploy extra buses when necessary to support physical distancing.

City cemeteries remain open for visitation. Visitors must maintain a distance of two metres from others and limit gatherings to members of the same household. Indoor gatherings at the mausoleum are also limited to members of the same household. The mausoleum is open to the public daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. No appointment is required.

Both indoor and outdoor funerals and interment services may have a maximum of 10 attendees and physical distancing must be maintained. Masks are required for all guests and staff.

Plot purchases and arrangements for interments are available by contacting 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) or emailing cemeteries@greatersudbury.ca to schedule a telephone or video conference.

The Homelessness Network Day Centre, located at 199 Larch St., is unaffected.

More reminders and information can be found here.