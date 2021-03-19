A Sudbury group wants to hear from people about the city's sidewalks.

Greater Sudbury Safer Sidewalks says it is circulating a survey throughout the community to get feedback.

With the pandemic, more people are out and about — but that means more people are also getting concerned about the state of the sidewalks.

"We're hearing that people are afraid to go out in winter and are remaining housebound because of the slick conditions on the sidewalks. People who use mobility devices of any kind are are not able to get out, especially if you're in a wheelchair," said spokesperson Maria Bozzo.

"Parents pushing strollers on the sidewalk find it hard to navigate. And as a result, too, we're hearing and seeing that people are using the street more often, and that creates a whole other set of dangerous situations."

The group, which is affiliated with Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury, is hosting a virtual open house next week.

Bozzo says they're planning on presenting the data from the survey to the city, which they aim to do before council finalizes the year's budget.

Link to survey.