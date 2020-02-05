A new advocacy group in Sudbury is calling on the city to improve sidewalk clearing this winter, in the hopes of making the roads safer for pedestrians.

Members of Greater Sudbury Safer Sidewalks say simple improvements could make a big difference for pedestrians — particularly those with mobility challenges.

"We have snow, we live in the north, but there's no reason why we can't have better ways to get around on foot in our neighbourhoods. And the sidewalks, keeping them clear, it just is a no-brainer for me," says group member Maria Bozzo.

With 2021 municipal budget consultations set to begin in the new year, the group hopes councillors will prioritize sidewalk maintenance.

'The fear of falling is very real'

After retiring a decade ago, Bozzo began spending a lot more time walking near her home in New Sudbury. She says that's when she started to notice "how many people were getting around by walking," from students, to seniors and everyone in between — and the challenges during the winter months.

Two years ago, those challenges became very real to Bozzo, when she fell and fractured her arm on the sidewalk near her house. After that, she says she barely ventured out on foot during in the winter.

Maria Bozzo says in recent years, she's noticed how many people in her neighbourhood are having a hard time getting around on foot in the winter. (Submitted by Maria Bozzo)

"Frankly I went to the edge of my driveway and went a short distance in one direction and then a short distance in another direction, just right around my house," Bozzo said. "The fear of falling is very real."

Bozzo, 65, says she knows of several other seniors in her neighbourhood who have fallen and broken their hips.

"And so now they're getting around with walkers. Well, in the winter that becomes almost impossible. And I can't even imagine if you're in a scooter or just have general mobility or stability issues."

City councillor to bring forward motion

Greater Sudbury Safer Sidewalks would like the city to make a number of changes, including ploughing sidewalks after two centimetres of snow fall, creating maintenance standards specific to ice, and providing the public with live updates about the snow clearing routes and schedules.

After hearing from the group, city Coun. Al Sizer says he plans to bring forward a motion at next week's finance committee meeting, asking staff to prepare a business case, to be considered during budget deliberations.

Al Sizer is the city councillor for Ward 8 in the City of Greater Sudbury. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

Sizer says he's heard concerns about sidewalk safety from residents over the years, and notes the issue is particularly timely this year, with so many people spending time walking during the pandemic.

"We are finding there have been a number of concerns within the city that have been highlighted because of COVID, but this is certainly one of them, where if the public cannot get out and walk, then they actually do become prisoners so to speak in their homes," Sizer said.