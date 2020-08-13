The Greater Sudbury Public Library is trying out a new service at its main library to help people get connected to the internet.

With current pandemic restrictions in place, people aren't able to come into the library and use the building's internet connection.

"And we do see patrons sitting outside of the building, with a device, trying to connect to the Wi-Fi network," said Jennifer Ross, a virtual librarian.

With that need in plain sight, Ross says they've launched a pilot project where people can borrow wireless routers that act as a Wi-Fi hotspot, commonly known known as a "MiFi."

People can contact the library to book one of 10 MiFi devices they have available at the main branch on McKenzie Street. They can then bring it home and use it for up to a week, providing an internet connection to up to 15 devices. And there is an option to renew the MiFi if no one else is waiting to use it.

If the device is not returned on time, the internet connection is disabled.

Ross says the feedback they've received on the service has been positive so far.

"We had a resident from a long-term care facility borrow a Wi-Fi hotspot to be able to connect virtually with their family," she said, noting that, for many, the service is helping to break down barriers to engagement in the online world.

The service is available to those with a Greater Sudbury Public Library card in good standing. Library patrons under 18 can use their card to check out a MiFi, as long as their guardian has a linked account and has granted permission.

The pilot project is slated to last a year, and is being funded after the library shifted money from its in-person programs and services to digital services.

You can check out the service here.

