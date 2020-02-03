There is a longstanding tradition for organizations such as hospitals, universities and the military to have chaplains who offer spiritual guidance and counselling to those in need.

Instead of just one chaplain, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) has assembled a team of three to assist with the spiritual care of its members. They are Jesuit priest Father Ron Perron, Anglican priest Rev. Aiden Armstrong and Humanist Sheila McKillop. Heather Lewis is the spiritual team coordinator.

"Their main role is to be a primary support for members both civilian and sworn during difficult times that they might have," Lewis said, adding that the spiritual team is also available for celebrations such as weddings and baptisms, and more sombre occasions such as funerals.

Perron says he's had experience as a chaplain in different settings such as a local high school, the university and the jail. Armstrong has chaplaincy experience in a hospital setting.

"So this was a bit different but it's been an interesting learning experience," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says studies show that spiritual health is an important part of a person's overall well-being.

"We come alongside people when they're having a difficult time or when they're having a celebratory time or when they just need to talk to somebody," Armstrong said.

McKillop is the humanist of the trio. According to the Humanist Canada website, humanism is a world view that says reason and science are the best ways to understand the world and that dignity and compassion should be how people act towards one another.

Members of the spiritual team sometimes go on ride-alongs with the officers. Perron says he tries to go on a ride-along once a month.

Armstrong echoes Perron's comments, adding that he has been on two ride-alongs with a veteran police officer who recently retired.

"It becomes apparent very quickly that it is a police service, not a police force, and that the police officers out there are dealing with all sorts of different things on a daily basis," he said.

Smith said that police personnel, and not just the frontline staff, can be traumatized by what they're exposed to.

"Knowing that there's somebody there to talk to is important for them," she said.

"We're one phone call, one email, one text away," said Armstrong. "We're available 24/7 should anything happen."