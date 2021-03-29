Greater Sudbury Police say the family and friends of Gary Brohman and OPP Constable Marc Hovingh deserve the best answers police can provide, as it continues its own investigation into the shootings at the request of the OPP.

They're carrying on the probe, even as the Special Investigations Unit wraps up its part in the aftermath of the double shooting where an Ontario Provincial Police Officer and a 60-year-old man both died after exchanging gunfire in a trailer in the bush on Manitoulin Island.

The SIU says it has no grounds to lay any charges in the incident.

Const. Marc Hovingh, 52, had been called to the woods near Gore Bay, on Nov. 19, 2020 following a complaint of a man squatting on another person's property.

Two cartridge cases that were located inside the trailer. (Ontario's SIU)

The SIU report released Friday says Gary Brohman had bulldozed a path and had begun living on the property in his trailer, claiming a legal right to the land. Hovingh had discovered a marijuana grow-op during a visit to Brohman's trailer. He was requesting Brohman leave the premises when he entered the trailer and Brohman shot him with a rifle. Hovingh returned fire.

The SIU says it's not clear if Brohman died after being shot or of self-inflicted injuries. The agency, which investigates cases of death or serious injury between police and civilians, says, regardless, no charges are warranted against the officer

That leaves a much broader picture that Greater Sudbury police are tackling.

Detective Inspector John Valtonen says the crime scene was complex and dangerous — littered with booby-traps, homemade explosive devices and guns were found in the trailer.

GSPS Inspector John Valtonen (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"In a wider criminal investigation, the scope is to determine the criminality of all parties," he said.

"And so we continue with our investigation to find out ... sending material away to the Centre of Forensic Sciences and being able to conduct those witness statements with a wider view of who might be involved in any kind of criminality associated to this incident."

Valtonen says the SIU report fleshes out a number of facts that they will be probing further.

"Nobody wants to experience, or have this happen in their community, happen to their family. And we take it upon ourselves as investigators to be able to answer as many questions as we possibly can," he said.

"Not every question will be answered, but we owe it to the families of everyone involved, the colleagues of everybody involved, to be able to answer and provide facts on exactly what occurred to the best of our knowledge, so that they can start piecing it together."

Some of the damage to the inside of Gary Brohman's trailer. (Ontario's SIU)

Being able to provide some context will hopefully foster some understanding of what happened.

"And that helps with the grieving. It doesn't mitigate it in any way. The detectives and the investigative team speak for those who can't speak," Valtonen said.

"They make sure that they do everything they can to answer those questions for the family."

The challenge for investigators working on the case is that the deceased officer may have been someone that they actually met and had contact with, may have been on a course with or had worked with them.

"That's the emotional side," he added.

"But it certainly doesn't detract us from being the professionals to be able to get the answers, the best answers we possibly can, to bring closure to all those who are involved, all those families and all those friends."

He says police don't have a timeline on when the investigation might be complete.