Greater Sudbury police launch arson investigation into Laforest St. fire

Greater Sudbury police are investigating a fire in the Flour Mill area that they say is likely the result of arson.

The news comes after they received a call from the city's fire services early Thursday, around 1 a.m., concerning a "suspicious" fire.

The fire was at a residential building on Laforest Street, where tenants reported smelling smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from one of the units, and they extinguished the blaze. All of the tenants were safely escorted from the building and no one was injured.

The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the building.

Patrol officers and detectives are currently canvassing the area, looking for more information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 705-675-9171 or Crimestoppers at 705-222-8477 or online at sudburycrimestoppers.com