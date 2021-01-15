Police charge Sudbury man with several child pornography offences

Sudbury police say a 34-year-old man is facing child pornography related charges, after they conducted a search warrant at a home in the city yesterday.

As a result of an investigation, the man was charged with several offences all related to child pornography, including making it, accessing it, possessing it and distributing it.

Police say they will not be releasing his name to protect the identity of the victim.

The man was in bail court Thursday.

Police say a publication ban was issued in relation to this matter, and no further details can be provided.

They are encouraging people to report the online sexual exploitation of children at Cybertip.ca, a national tip line.

"Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse," police stated in a release.

"Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online."