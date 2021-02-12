Sudbury police arrest woman for alleged child pornography offences
Sudbury police say a 44-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences, after executing a search warrant at a city residence.
Police charge woman, 44, with several offences under Criminal Code
Police say they have charged her a with a number of offences related to child pornography, including two counts of accessing it, two counts of possessing it and two counts of distributing it.
She appeared in bail court yesterday to answer to the charges.