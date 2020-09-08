86-year-old man dies in Azilda crash
Greater Sudbury Police say an 86-year-old man has died after a single vehicle collision near Azilda.
Investigators posted on Twitter that the crash happened earlier this afternoon on Municipal Road 35 at Marier Street.
A portion of the road had been closed for several hours, but it reopened around 4:30 p.m.
The male driver and only person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at hospital.
Police say the victim's name will not be released out of respect for the family's wishes.
