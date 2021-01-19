Sudbury police arrest man, 53, after alleged aggravated sexual assault on Frood Road

Sudbury police say a 53-year-old man is in custody, following an aggravated sexual assault.

Early Saturday morning, police say they received a call from someone about a woman who had been beaten on Frood Road.

They report a man sexually assaulted her when she declined his advances. The man then physically attacked her, the say, causing serious, life-threatening injuries to her face.

The woman was able to identify her attacker, who was arrested and put in custody. He was expected to make a bail court appearance today.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact police at 705-675-9171 or online.

In a release, police also thanked the community member who stopped to help the woman.

"Your compassion and assistance were very much appreciated during a very emotional and traumatic situation," they said.