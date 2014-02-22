The Greater Sudbury Police Service is preparing for changes to its 911 system that will make it easier to track the location of calls, and share information between different emergency responders, and more.

The manager of information systems with the Greater Sudbury Police Service says the new set-up will also allow people to text 911 — something that is currently only an option on a subscriber-based system.

"The call-taker will see the letters as they're being typed," Paul Notman said.

"It's not going to be a 'I have to type the whole message and click send.' Real-time text is very important for people that may not be able to speak during an incident. And in the future, with enhancements there will also be multimedia. So we'll be able to get video or images from scenes."

As an example, he says people could send video or images outside of a store robbery in progress.

"They could send a video, they could send a picture to 911 and we could actually disseminate that information to our officers that are responding."

The police board heard a presentation this week about a new system that will be implemented over the next few years, as 911 systems across the country are being updated to digital systems.

Notman says there are a number of things to be done in 2021 to prepare for the new digital 911 system, including changing the emergency control centre's entire phone system, and training staff.

The CRTC has set a deadline for decommissioning the current 911 system of March 2024.