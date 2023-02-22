Charges dropped against man accused of harassing Sudbury, Ont., mayor

Charges against a man accused of harassing the former mayor of Greater Sudbury have been withdrawn.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in November 2021 and charged him with criminal harassment, after he allegedly went to the home of then mayor Brian Bigger, banging on the front door and shouting.

Last month, the charges were withdrawn in a Sudbury court and the man was issued a peace bond.

It stipulates that he keep generally keep the peace for the next year and stay away from Bigger and other public officials.