Greater Sudbury resident wants new library named after Alex Trebek

A Sudburian who grew up watching Jeopardy! would like to have a building named after Alex Trebek.

The popular game show host, who passed away on Sunday, was born and raised in Sudbury.

Troy Lajambe says he was a great ambassador for the city and country. Lajambe says he grew up watching Jeopardy! just before his bedtime — and Trebek taught him a lot.

"He, to me, was the best teacher there was. I learned so much about the world based on these little trivia questions. It meant the world to me. So I never met him. But I felt like, a lot of people did, they felt they knew him personally," he said.

With that in mind, Lajambe says he thinks a lot of people would be interested in making an application to have the new public library named after Trebek.

"There's a lot of like-minded folks out there who would like to see the same thing happen, so I think we can. So I think this is a no-brainer for the City of Sudbury."Lajambe says support for the idea has snowballed on social media.

"I threw it up on our community Facebook group. I'm from Hanmer and I'm part of the Valley East Facebook group that's headed by our councillor, Robert Kirwan," he said.

"Everyone is completely on board. And I think that as a city, we would embrace this. And I think it would be a wonderful tribute for him."

Listen to Troy Lajambe's interview — along with other Greater Sudburians who were reflect on Alex Trebek's legacy — on Up North CBC.

"He just seemed like the kindest, most genuine human being. And everything that I've read online, there were never there was never a scandal. There was never any situations where he was in the news for any reason besides just being a great ambassador and a wonderful humanitarian and an educator and one of the most deeply beloved and respected people on American television. That's why I think we should forever commemorate him with the library."

The City of Greater Sudbury has lowered its flags at city hall to commemorate the life of Alex Trebek, who was raised in the community. (City of Greater Sudbury)

The city's virtual book of condolences for people to leave their messages for the Trebek family has been filling up, and the flags at Tom Davies Square have been lowered in his memory.

"We are hoping all of Alex's fans from Greater Sudbury and beyond will share their memories with us," Mayor Brian Bigger said in an email.

"As a council and as a community, we're looking at something that will really preserve his legacy and promote all of the great things we are remembering Alex for."

Bigger says they want to respect the Trebek family's time to grieve "and then we would like to consult with them, too. I've seen so many great ideas on how to preserve his legacy. I look forward to discussing this with the community and with council."