Heard a loud boom before a power outage? Greater Sudbury Utilities says don't worry

Greater Sudbury Utilities (GSU) is telling dozens of residents around the Notre Dame area there are no safety concerns around hearing a loud bang after a recent power outage.

Users of the Downtown Sudbury Facebook group said they were concerned after they heard an explosion earlier this week.

Users also reported electricity and hydro outages across the morning as GSU crews worked to restore utilities.

GSU confirmed with CBC News that a couple of fuses blew around the Notre Dame area on Wednesday at around 8 a.m. 87 customers were affected by outages.

"We do understand that some residents heard that bang. This is all normal for the system," said Wendy Watson, spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Utilities.

According to GSU, the fuses at Notre Dame blew from an "extreme power surge". The fuses, on a major three-phase switch, would activate a safety mechanism and stops any further damage.

The resulting mechanism causes a bang that could sound like a large explosion, Watson added.

"Don't worry," she said.

"If the power goes out and you did just hear a loud bang, please do call us because we use cues like that to go out and figure out what happened and to make the repairs."