City of Greater Sudbury taking legal action after falling victim to $1.5M fraud

The City of Greater Sudbury says it the victim of fraud, after a payment was made to an unknown party posing as a contractor.

In December, the city made a $1.5 million payment to an unknown person who claimed to be the contractor on the Lorraine Street Transitional Housing project.

In a news release, the city said staff quickly noticed the illegal activity and now work is underway to recover the funds.

It said that will involve several outside agencies, including the contractor, the city's insurer, banks and the courts.

"Municipalities, just like residents, are faced with complex issues of fraud," the city said.

"While we proactively work to prevent these types of occurrences, and are continuously evaluating and implementing changes to address them, fraud events are becoming increasingly sophisticated."

The city said Greater Sudbury Police are investigating and a detailed internal review of the matter is underway.

The city filed a statement of claim to retrieve the funds on January 15 in Toronto.

It added the timelines for the Lorraine Street project completion are unaffected and work continues.