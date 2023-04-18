Snowmelt leads to flood warnings for parts of Greater Sudbury, Ont.

Conservation Sudbury has issued a flood warning along the Vermillion River for parts of Dowling, Chelmsford, Whitefish and Nairn Centre.

The watershed stewardship agency also issued a flood warning for Lower Junction Creek, near Mud Lake, Simon Lake and McCharles Lake in the Naughton and Whitefish areas.

A flood warning means flooding is imminent or has already started to happen.

In a press release Conservation Sudbury said warmer temperatures over the past week have led to faster snowmelt, which have resulted in a sudden rise in water levels.

"Most of the snow within Greater Sudbury has melted over the past several days, however, the upper reaches of the Vermilion and Onaping Rivers still have a significant snowpack," the press release said.

Conservation Sudbury said property owners in the affected areas should be prepared for possible flooding. People, and especially children, should stay away from the edge of creeks or rivers.

"Stream banks will be very slippery and unsafe, and must be avoided," the press release said.

"Any open-water areas will continue to widen and these must also be avoided."