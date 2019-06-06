The City of Greater Sudbury is looking into fire service's response protocols when it comes to minor motor vehicle collisions.

City councillor Gerry Montpellier brought the motion forward during Wednesday's Emergency Services Committee meeting.

He says the pubic often questions why fire services are responding to minor motor vehicle collisions.

"A few years back I asked how many fender bender calls are we getting, and it was in the hundreds, I know it was in the hundreds. I don't have the exact number. It did exceed actual fire calls at that number."

Montpellier added that the public should also be educated on why fire services are responding to collisions when it looks like they're not needed.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services responds to many different types of emergency situations ranging from fires to tactical rescues to dealing with hazardous materials and medical response.

Councillor Michael Vagnini agrees that people need to understand why firefighters are responding to the types of motor vehicle collisions they do.

"One of the concerns I'm hearing from the citizens and the constituents is why is fire [services] rolling when EMS and police have been called off and the individuals [that were in the collision] are okay, can drive their vehicle to the reporting centre," Vagnini said.

The general manager of community safety will prepare a report and then present to the committee later this summer, explaining the fire services' protocols for motor vehicle collisions.