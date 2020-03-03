The City of Greater Sudbury is making more changes to how it collects your garbage.

Last October, garbage pickup was limited to one bag every week. The unlimited weekly collection of leaf and yard trimmings, blue box recyclables, green cart organics and large furniture and appliances was maintained.

However, next February residential roadside garbage collection will transition to every second week, with a two-bag limit.

During its Mar. 2 meeting, the city's Operations Committee approved a few recommendations to make the change a little easier for residents. Those additions must still be voted on by city council.

The city's Operations Committee approved that waste disposable diapers be picked up every week, if the household signs up for the program. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Disposable diapers will be picked up weekly if the household is signed up for that particular waste exemption program.

Owners of apartment buildings can buy large, animal-resistant waste bins from the city to prevent garbage from piling up outside when the collection schedule changes next year.

Those bins will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The approved animal-resistant waste storage containers, called TyeDee bins, costs between $667 and $1,003 including taxes and delivery. Property owners with an annual family income below $47,000 could receive a subsidy of 50 per cent of the total cost.

The other option is that residents can still take their waste to the landfill themselves.

Residents can always take their waste to the landfill themselves. (Casey Strange/CBC)

Councillors on the Operations Committee also voted to have large furniture, appliances and electronics picked up within two business days instead of the usual four or five.

"The recommendation seems perfect," Ward 5 councillor, Robert Kirwan said.

"I think two days is a good start," chair of the committee, councillor Deb McIntosh said. "And if we find that it's not working then perhaps we can look at it again."

According to Renée Brownlee, the city's manager of collection and recycling, residents can still call 311 to ask that their large items be picked up. They could also use the Waste Wise app, make an online request, or leave the item at the curb.

Brownlee added that the city is trying to slowly get residents accustomed to using the request system instead of leaving large items on the roadside for pickup on collection day.

If city council approves these recommendations, the changes would take effect Feb. 1, 2021.