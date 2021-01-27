Sudbury police arrest man for sex assault and suspect there may be other victims

After arresting a man for sexual assault offences, police in Sudbury say they are concerned there may be other survivors.

They say they received a call in mid-December of last year about a violent sexual assault in the city.

"Further details of the incident will not be disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the incident and in order to protect the identity of the woman involved," police stated in a release.

But they have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with sexual assault causing bodily harm, including choking, suffocating or strangling. He was released and is expected to appear in court on April 7.

"Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other survivors," police stated.

"If you have any information related to this incident or this individual, you are asked to contact our detectives at 705-675-9171 extension 2301."

